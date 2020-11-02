Tens of thousands of cigarettes seized at Cork Airport 

MORE than 26,000 contraband cigarettes have been seized at Cork airport.

The haul was made yesterday after a flight arrived into the airport from Katowice in Poland.

A male passenger on the flight was identified by what Revenue called routine profiling and with the assistance of an Xray scanner.

A revenue spokeswoman said: “The smuggled cigarettes were discovered in the checked and carry-on baggage of a Polish national who had disembarked a flight from Katowice, Poland. The ‘L&M’, ‘Marlboro Gold’, ‘Pall Mall’ and ‘LD’ branded cigarettes had an estimated retail value of €18,340 representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €14,600.”

It followed a similar incident at Dublin airport on Friday, when over 57kgs of tobacco were seized in an operation targeting a flight from Alicante in Spain.

The spokeswoman said: “Investigations are ongoing. These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products in the shadow economy. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding the smuggling or sale of illegal cigarettes or tobacco, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Freephone 1800 295 295.”