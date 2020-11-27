Latest: Restaurants and retail to reopen next week; travel rules to be relaxed later in month 

The Taoiseach is due to reveal the stages of a plan to reopen the Irish economy and society at 6pm this evening.

It is understood the multi-phase plan has been approved by Cabinet.

All retail, museums, gyms, tennis courts, golf courses are to open from next Tuesday, according to the Irish Examiner.

Restaurants and gastropubs will follow, opening their doors from Friday December 4, but pubs that do not serve food are set to remain shut.

A relaxation of travel rules is expected to take place from December 18, with home visits for up to three households allowed from the same date.

People will be told not to hug or shake hands and to wear a face-covering while serving or cooking dinner.

More to follow.