Latest: More flooding reported in Cork as stormy weather continues into the night 

LATEST: There have been further reports of flooding in parts of Cork city, including on the Model Farm Road and in Frankfield.

Caution is also advised in West Cork, where there are reports of flooding on the Bantry Line, between Crookstown and Coppeen.

Caution is urged when driving throughout the city and county, with wind and rain set to make conditions hazardous into the early hours of the morning.

EARLIER: There are reports of spot flooding in parts of Cork, with both wind and rain warnings in place across the county.

Flooding has been reported on a number of routes around Cork City and Douglas, including at Tivoli/Silversprings, on the R635 Flyover, on the Well Road at the turn off for Hettyfield, and also at the junction of the Douglas Road/R610.

Caution is also being urged on all parts of the North Ring Road and between Mogeely and Castlemartyr.

High tide this evening is at 5.45pm.

There are currently Yellow weather warnings in place for both wind and rain in Cork.

Met Éireann said southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 Km/hr with gusts of up to 90 Km/hr, strongest in coastal areas, this evening and for a time tonight. The forecaster also warned that persistent rain today and tonight will give accumulations of 25 to 40mm, with localised flooding.

Both warnings are in force until 2am Monday.