Popular Cork wine bar destroyed by a fire last year reopens for takeaway

A renowned Cork wine bar in the city centre has opened its doors to customers once more after "20 months of failed attempts to reopen".

L'Atitude 51, on Union Quay, is back in business from 11am today operating as a wine shop and also serving take out coffees, soup and toasties.

In March 2019, on Patrick’s Day, L’Atitude was ravaged by a fire and extensive damage was done to the premises.

One whole year after that fire, the extensive repair works to the listed building were due to be completed and L’Atitude was on the brink of reopening before the pandemic broke out.

Despite the obstacles, the resilient business announced on social media last night that they would reopen from today, operating a takeaway service initially due to the current restrictions.

"Ok, that’s it! We’re finally taking the plunge and will officially reopen tomorrow from 11am.

"For now just as a wine shop doing take out coffees, soup and toasties, but really hoping we’ll be allowed do more in the next couple of weeks - we’ve been idle for too long and are raring to go!

"Open from 11-6 on Friday and 12.30-6 on Saturday," L'Atitude stated.

The news comes ahead of an announcement due to be made by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin this evening on Ireland's exit plan from Level 5 restrictions.

According to The Irish Times, the Government is expected to reject advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) and allow restaurants and gastropubs to reopen in December.