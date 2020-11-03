Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 08:51

Change of plans for iconic Cinema World site

The demolition of Cinema World, Douglas, Cork for a new ALDI development. This latest proposed change would see the amalgamation of two of the three permitted retail units, with a gross floor area of 370 square metres, and a change of use from retail to café/restaurant use.

Sarah O’Dwyer

There are plans to change part of the development on the site of the former Cinema World in Douglas.

An Aldi store is currently under construction at the location.

The original planning application granted for the site allowed for a change of use from cinema to retail use, comprising a discount retail store and three other smaller retail units.

That was subsequently extended and then amended in another separate application, to allow for the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises at the permitted discount retail store.

This latest proposed change would see the amalgamation of two of the three permitted retail units, with a gross floor area of 370 square metres, and a change of use from retail to café/restaurant use.

The proposals also allow for the provision of an outdoor seating area of 152 square metres.

A decision from Cork City Council on the changes to the development is due on December 21.

