Cork students recognised for artistic talent in prestigious Texaco Children’s Art Competition

A NUMBER of Cork students have won top prizes in the 66th annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Several students each won a Special Merit Award for artworks that final adjudicator, Professor Declan McGonagle lauded as "imaginative" and displaying "high levels of skill".

The recipients were Liam O'Mara (6), a pupil at Scoil An Spioraid Naoimh Boys School in Bishopstown; Abigail Lombard (17), from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Ballincollig and Aleksandra Wachowska (11) from Clondrohid National School in Macroom.

Liam O'Mara's entry for the Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

Other Special Merit Award winners from Cork were: Lily Cahill (12), a pupil at Kinsale Art Academy; Katrin Birk (16) from Bandon Grammar School; Lara O'Sullivan (18) from Scoil Phobail Bhéara, Castletownbere and Maja Luszczynska (13), from Loreto Secondary School, Fermoy.

In the 9-11 years age category, Edie Collins (11), a pupil at Ballinspittle National School, Kinsale, won third prize for a work entitled Billie Eilish - Caution!

With the onset of Covid-19, the competition had to be extended over a longer period this year with delays to the final adjudication process and the announcement of winners.

Aleksandra Wachowska entry for the Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

As a result, activities normally undertaken during April and May – traditionally, the introduction of winners to the media and the formal presentation of prizes – had to be set aside as a consequence of which prizes will be delivered by hand without the possibility of an awards ceremony.

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition has proved immensely popular ever since the first competition in 1955.