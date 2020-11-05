Local businessman donating sales of popular coffee product to Breakthrough Cancer Research

A local business owner is donating the sales of one of his most popular products to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

Local business owner Rob Horgan is donating the sales of his Velo BMX coffee beans to the research charity as part of its Buy Back Time initiative.

The initiative asked people to use the hour gained from daylight savings to do some good and buy back time for cancer patients whose care has been disrupted due to Covid-19.

Mr Horgan who lost his mother to cancer earlier this year praised Breakthrough Cancer Research and said that her oncologist Derek Power who is also a board member of the charity was “fantastic”.

“Those doctors are miracle workers,” he said.

Rob Horgan, owner, roasting coffee at Velo Coffee Roasters in Cork.

Mr Horgan said that Mr Power would stay on phone to him at 9.30pm at night to go through everything that was happening with his mother’s treatment.

He said that even though they knew it wasn’t good news that as a family, at least they knew what was ahead.

“That they actually care that much certainly helps the process,” Mr Horgan said.

Mr Horgan began roasting his own coffee in-house in 2017 and is now in the midst of a spike in online sales due to the current pandemic.

Rob Horgan pictured with member of his team Suzanne Casey at Velo Coffee Roasters preparing to send their first international bulk export to a premium retail food chain in Malaysia.

The Velo Coffee website was redeveloped earlier in the year to keep up with demand and Mr Horgan said it has gone from “something we tipped around with last year to having somebody working full time at it every day now”.

“It’s fantastic, we’re lucky because there’s so many who are not at the minute through no fault of their own.

“People are working from home and want a better coffee and they’re realising what they’re not spending at the café or wherever they would go to before work for the coffee in the morning so we’ve been very lucky,” he said.

Those who purchase Velo BMX coffee up to Friday this week will see their money go toward Breakthrough Cancer Research.