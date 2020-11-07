Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 13:47

Cork Lions and Supervalu Glanmire join forces to provide lifesaving equipment 

Cork Lions and Supervalu Glanmire join forces to provide lifesaving equipment 

Cork Lions President Garry Ryan making a presentation of a cabinet to SuperValu Glanmire manager Noel O’Riordan, along with Project Manager Martin Walley.

John Bohane

CORK Lions and SuperValu Glanmire have joined forces to provide 24 hour access to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in their area.

An AED is a portable, simple to use, computerised device. When someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest it delivers a shock to the heart to allow it to resume its normal rhythm.

They added another location to their Defibrillator Project after SuperValu Glanmire made the AED available to the public on a 24-hour basis.

President of Cork Lions Club Garry Ryan welcomed the new device. 

“We’re delighted to work with SuperValu in providing 24-hour access to a defibrillator in the Glanmire area. The AED project is one of the key projects for Cork Lions Club.

“It is great to have businesses such as SuperValu working with Cork Lions Club for the betterment of the community." 

Cork Lions club organised the donation of a cabinet to house the AED and SuperValu arranged for it to be located on the shop front at Hazelwood, Glanmire. 

The Defibrillator Project now has an installed base of 14 AED’s. Twelve defibrillators are located in Cork city centre. All AED’s are registered with the ambulance service.

Mr Ryan also highlighted another of their important projects. 

"We are also building up to our Christmas Food Appeal," he said. "We are appealing to the people of Cork to donate via our website www.corklionsclub.ie.”

More in this section

Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city  Gardaí dealing with a fatal collision in Cork city 
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision
community & volunteeringglanmirecork health
Covid latest: 15 deaths & 310 new cases

Covid latest: 15 deaths & 310 new cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest