Cork Lions and Supervalu Glanmire join forces to provide lifesaving equipment 

CORK Lions and SuperValu Glanmire have joined forces to provide 24 hour access to an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in their area.

An AED is a portable, simple to use, computerised device. When someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest it delivers a shock to the heart to allow it to resume its normal rhythm.

They added another location to their Defibrillator Project after SuperValu Glanmire made the AED available to the public on a 24-hour basis.

President of Cork Lions Club Garry Ryan welcomed the new device.

“We’re delighted to work with SuperValu in providing 24-hour access to a defibrillator in the Glanmire area. The AED project is one of the key projects for Cork Lions Club.

“It is great to have businesses such as SuperValu working with Cork Lions Club for the betterment of the community."

Cork Lions club organised the donation of a cabinet to house the AED and SuperValu arranged for it to be located on the shop front at Hazelwood, Glanmire.

The Defibrillator Project now has an installed base of 14 AED’s. Twelve defibrillators are located in Cork city centre. All AED’s are registered with the ambulance service.

Mr Ryan also highlighted another of their important projects.

"We are also building up to our Christmas Food Appeal," he said. "We are appealing to the people of Cork to donate via our website www.corklionsclub.ie.”