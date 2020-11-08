Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 15:48

Gardaí seize large amounts of suspected cannabis, cocaine and cash in Cork city raids

Gardaí seize large amounts of suspected cannabis, cocaine and cash in Cork city raids

GARDAÍ have arrested one man and seized €70,000 worth of cannabis herb and €10,000 worth of cocaine and approximately €22,000 in cash during an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork city yesterday.

At approximately 3pm yesterday, Gardaí conducted an operation where a number of searches were conducted in separate locations by Mallow District Drugs unit and Mayfield District Drug unit with the assistance of other units.

As a result of this operation, Gardaí seized cannabis herb (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €70,000, cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €10,000 and cash in the amount of €22,000.

One man, 40 years, was arrested during the course of the operation. He was taken to Mallow Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He remains in Garda custody and investigations are ongoing.

