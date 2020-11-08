Gardaí seize large amounts of suspected cannabis, cocaine and cash in Cork city raids

GARDAÍ have arrested one man and seized €70,000 worth of cannabis herb and €10,000 worth of cocaine and approximately €22,000 in cash during an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork city yesterday.
At approximately 3pm yesterday, Gardaí conducted an operation where a number of searches were conducted in separate locations by Mallow District Drugs unit and Mayfield District Drug unit with the assistance of other units.
As a result of this operation, Gardaí seized cannabis herb (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €70,000, cocaine (pending analysis) with an estimated street value of €10,000 and cash in the amount of €22,000.
One man, 40 years, was arrested during the course of the operation. He was taken to Mallow Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
He remains in Garda custody and investigations are ongoing.