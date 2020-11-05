Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 07:28

Cork company shortlisted in EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition

Workvivo founders John Goulding and Joe Lennon.

Breda Graham

The founders of a Cork-based tech company have been shortlisted as finalists in the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year competition which will take place next week.

Workvivo central communication hub has surpassed 300,000 users worldwide and is on target to have one million users by the end of next year with over 200% growth in user numbers.

The platform has helped businesses to connect with staff across multiple sites during the pandemic with 40% of its customer base having joined since March.

CEO John Goulding said that “good things happen when you get employee engagement right in an organisation” and that Workvivo’s platform allows for employee morale and positivity for organisations working digitally.

Workvivo Chief Technology Officer Joe Lennon said that one of the founding principles was wanting to build a company “that built products that were fun and engaging”.

“We wanted to come to work every day excited to see what we could build and how that could have an impact in a positive way on people working in other organizations,” he said.

