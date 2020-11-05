Swing in the Park reimagined for 2020

The Swing in the Park event is moving online this year, allowing viewers to enjoy free concerts from the comfort of their own homes.

Like many events this year, Swing in the Park had to cancel their live performances for 2020.

Swing in the Park has been reimagined this year, with free concerts and performances from across Cork City to be streamed online. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

However, ‘The Songstress’, Marguerite O’Connor has come up with an innovative way to showcase singers alongside some of Cork’s most historic landmarks while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions.

Next year’s plan to expand the event to even more locations has been brought forward, in a new take on the event, ‘Swing by the Lee’ and will exhibit a number of online performances.

‘Swing by the Lee’ merges arts with tourism with Cork landmarks such as Blackrock Castle, the Port of Cork Custom House and Marina, the Firkin Crane Theatre and the Shandon Bells among some of the backdrops for performances.

Marguerite O'Connor (front centre) with some of the other artists from left, Kayla Maher, Marie Bradfield, Gill Magee, Timothy O'Sullivan, Mary O'Neill-Norberg; Orla Hill and Michael O'Donovan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The concerts will include a mixture of different singers, musical styles and locations instead of the live event of singers and musicians from across Cork who perform at Fitzgerald’s Park each summer.

Despite the cancellation of the original event, this contemporary rework will see a further mix of musical styles, including musical theatre and traditional songs to suit the variety of different locations across Cork.

Swing in the Park has been reimagined this year, with free concerts and performances from across Cork City to be streamed online. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Speaking on the launch of the online event, Marguerite O’Connor said that she looks forward to returning to stage at Fitzgerald Park but hopes to continue to bring music to the people of Cork this year, despite restrictions.

“I look forward to the days that we can get back to performing in groups, bringing enjoyment to the public, and enjoying the amazing talent of those whom have been hit so hard this year across all sectors of the arts and tourism,” she said.

“With the cancellation of so many live events this year and the turmoil in people's lives, we hope that this brings some enjoyment, and shows that though we have to remain safe and distanced, we can still remain connected through the arts in some way. Planning is well underway already for 2021 for Swing in the Park, Swing by the Lee, Starlight Movie Sing a Longs, The Christmas Jingle and so much more.”

The online events will be streamed live on Facebook and Youtube on November 14.

Details will be available on the Swing in the Park Facebook page.