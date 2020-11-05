Thu, 05 Nov, 2020 - 11:25

Cork's Anna Geary to appear on The Late Late Show for business special 

Anna Geary will appear on The Late Late Show this week alongside Diarmuid Gavin, Kevin Dundon and Roisin Murphy.

Cork's Anna Geary is set to appear on The Late Late Show this week to showcase some of what small Irish businesses have to offer.

As part of a business special, small and medium-sized Irish businesses will have their company showcased throughout the show, with Anna Geary showing off some of her favourite businesses for sports and fitness. 

Ms Geary will appear alongside Diarmuid Gavin, Kevin Dundon and Roisin Murphy, the experts in fields of sports, gardening, food and beverages and homeware to show off some of their favourite Irish businesses.

The Late Late Show will hold a Taking Care of Business Special on Friday night to showcase some Irish businesses and to encourage people to shop local.
The special will also highlight the challenges in the entertainment and music industry during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking ahead of the show, Ryan Tubridy said that the night will also act as a nod of respect to local businesses and to encourage people to shop local, buy Irish and support their local businesses.

"It takes a lot of guts to start up a business in this country, but it takes even more backbone to keep it alive in the face of a pandemic, and that's what this Friday's Late Late Show is all about," he said.

