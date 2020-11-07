Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 12:08

Two Cork women to receive the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad

Fiona Shaw pictured after winning a BAFTA Award in 2019 

Grainne McGuinness

Two Cork women are among the 14 people who are to receive the Presidential Distinguished Service Award for the Irish Abroad for 2020.

The Presidential Distinguished Service Award was established to recognise the contribution of members of the Irish diaspora, and the first awards were made in 2012. This year’s recipients were announced by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

They include award-winning actor Fiona Shaw and Sr. Louise Horgan, a Cork native who has spent more than 50 years working in Bangkok with the Good Shepherd Sisters.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity once again to formally recognise the achievements of some of the finest members of our global family, our diaspora,” Minister Coveney said. “The Presidential Distinguished Service Award celebrates the diversity of our global Irish family.

“The contribution of the Irish Abroad has been immense, and the diversity of their achievements in their many walks of life, can be seen in this year’s 14 awardees. 

“Each of these individuals have made a remarkable contribution to Ireland and to our international reputation. I am deeply grateful for their service and commitment to this country.” 

The late Jack Charlton, beloved in Ireland for his enormous contribution to Irish football, is also honoured on the list, as is Dr Michael Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme, who has been a high profile figure during the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Nominations were made by Irish communities abroad through Ireland’s network of Diplomatic Missions.

"The 14 recipients demonstrate Ireland’s remarkable international influence. Their work has impacted so many, bringing joy through literature, theatre and film; improving social policy and providing care and support for the poor and underprivileged,” Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora, Colm Brophy said. 

“In addition, their expertise delivers education at all levels and drives research in the field of science and medicine.” 

Full list of recipients 

PDSA Recipient 2020

Category

Location

Jack Charlton (deceased)

Arts, Culture and Sport

Britain

James W. Flannery

Arts, Culture and Sport

USA

Mitsuko Ohno

Arts, Culture and Sport

Japan

Fiona Shaw

Arts, Culture and Sport

Britain

Michael J. Dowling

Business and Education

USA

Sr. Louise Horgan

Charitable Works

Thailand

Alice Kennedy (deceased)

Charitable Works

Britain

Dermot O’Leary

Charitable Works

Britain

Loretta Cosgrove

Irish Community Support

Australia

William Duncan

Peace, Reconciliation & Development

The Netherlands

Sr. Patricia Murray

Peace, Reconciliation & Development

Italy

Fr. Kevin O’Hara

Peace, Reconciliation & Development

Nigeria

Michael Ryan

Science, Technology & Innovation

Switzerland

Dennis J. Slamon

Science, Technology & Innovation

USA

