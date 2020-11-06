Cork Schools Get in Tune with new musical project

Cork County Council’s Art Service is bringing their latest project in ‘Tuning Up’ to six primary and secondary schools in Cork to add a unique musical experience to classrooms during lockdown.

Cork County Council’s Music in School’s Programme will see Irish music group, Ensemble Dagda perform virtually for the six schools and provide a live interactive event in classrooms, utilising ZOOM technology.

The Cork-based music group were formed in 2014 and are known for their playful interpretations and engaging performances.

Ensemble Dagda have previously performed workshops which aim to introduce students to historical instruments.

The latest project is a fast-paced tour through music history inspired by the popular Horrible History books, which will see students learn more about the 16th and 18th centuries through music and dance.

Speaking on the new project, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said commended the innovative way of delivering music to schools despite current Level 5 restrictions.

"As part of the Council’s new ‘Keep Well’ initiative to promote wellbeing, Cork County Council Arts Service along with West Cork Music and Ensemble Dagda have come together to develop a way in which the musicians can have a live interactive event in the classroom using ZOOM technology and the ingenuity of local teachers.

“The many innovative approaches people are coming up with, finding new ways to deal with present challenges, never cease to surprise me. I congratulate all involved in this invaluable scheme," she added.

School’s taking part in the series include Lisavaird NS, Crossmahon NS; Scoil Eoin, Innishannon, Star of the Sea Primary, Passage West, St Mary's Senior School, Dunmanway and St Mary's Secondary, Charleville.