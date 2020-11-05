Chief medical officer thanks young people for efforts in battling Covid-19

IRELAND’S young people should be commended for a “dramatic reduction” in numbers of coronavirus cases.

Dr Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer, publicly thanked 19-24-year-olds for their efforts in driving down the spread of Covid-19.

He said that age group has seen a reduction in incidence rates from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in just two weeks. “They have also halved their contacts in the past five weeks,” he said. “We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them.”

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) announced three further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 591 new cases of the virus yesterday evening. Of the latest cases, 120 were in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick, and the remaining 256 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

Dr Holohan also commended Ireland’s overall performance against the virus. “A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14-day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing,” he said.

“Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however now is not the time to be complacent.

“We must keep driving down this disease — we must keep going.”

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish epidemiological modelling advisory group, estimated the reproductive rate of the virus at between 0.7-0.9.