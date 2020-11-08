€17.5k worth of suspected Diamorphine seized from man (30s) in Cork city

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Cork city after allegedly being caught with €17,500 worth of suspected Diamorphine yesterday.

A Garda spokesperson said today: "As part of an intelligence led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Cork City Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drug Unit, Cork City assisted by the Mayfield District Drug unit, stopped and searched a man (early 30s) under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977/84.

"The man was stopped and searched on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork on Saturday afternoon 7th November, 2020 and Diamorphine with an estimated street value of €17,500 (subject to analysis) was seized.

"He was arrested at the scene and taken to Mayfield Garda station where is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996."