Man to appear in Cork court following weekend seizure of drugs and cash 

Approximately €22,000 in cash was also seized during the investigation.

Gardaí have charged the man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested in connection with an €80,000 drugs seizure in Cork city at the weekend.

An intelligence-led operation targeting the drug trade in Cork city led to the arrest on Saturday.

At around 3pm, gardaí conducted a number of searches in separate locations led by Mallow district drug unit and Mayfield district drug unit.

Gardaí seized €70,000 worth of cannabis herb and €10,000 worth of cocaine and approximately €22,000 in cash during an intelligence led operation targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs in Cork city
Gardaí seized €70,000 worth of cannabis and €10,000 worth of cocaine.

One man was arrested during the course of the operation.

He is due to appear before Mallow District Court on Tuesday, November 10 at 10.30am.

