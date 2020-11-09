Man to appear in Cork court following weekend seizure of drugs and cash 

Gardaí have charged the man, aged in his 40s, who was arrested in connection with an €80,000 drugs seizure in Cork city at the weekend.

An intelligence-led operation targeting the drug trade in Cork city led to the arrest on Saturday.

Approximately €22,000 in cash was also seized during the investigation.

At around 3pm, gardaí conducted a number of searches in separate locations led by Mallow district drug unit and Mayfield district drug unit.

One man was arrested during the course of the operation.

He is due to appear before Mallow District Court on Tuesday, November 10 at 10.30am.