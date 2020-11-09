Cork engineer to speak about climate action at free Zoom event

The head of Cork City Council's climate action unit is to speak at a free Zoom event open to the public tomorrow evening.

Senior executive engineer Micheál Lyons will deliver the latest in a series of autumn/winter lectures run by the Cork branch of Engineers Ireland.

The presentation will outline the important, but not exclusive, role that local authorities play in addressing the climate action and biodiversity crises which are faced by all at local, regional, national and global levels.

The presentation will focus on adaptive actions which the local authority sector can both implement itself and encourage through partnerships with local, regional and national stakeholders.

Cork City Council was the first local authority in Ireland to set up a dedicated Climate Action Committee and one of the first local authorities to declare a climate and biodiversity emergency in June 2019.

Ronan Keane, Chair of Engineers Ireland Cork Region, said he is delighted with the engagement with the region's autumn/winter lecture series thus far, with over 400 attendees at events.

"While the current pandemic has prevented traditional 'in-room' attendance at talks, the virtual environment has allowed for a wider audience from both Engineers Ireland members and the wider community.

"For example, the recent talk 'From Bermuda to Ballycotton: The Curious Tale of the MV Alta' had over 270 attendees online," he said.

Mr Keane said he hopes that upcoming lectures will get similar levels of engagement.

Tomorrow's Zoom event takes place at 7pm.

It is a free event and all are welcome.

For further details visit the Engineer's Ireland website