New data shows decrease in Covid-19 cases across Cork

There has been a significant decrease in the number of cases of Covid-19 being reported in almost every single Local Electoral Area (LEA) in Cork since Level 5 restrictions were put in place.

New figures have shown that the 14-day incidence of new cases has decreased by almost a half in some areas.

The figures, available from the Covid-19 Data Hub, showcase information at a LEA level across Ireland between October 20 and November 2.

It shows that confirmed cases of Covid-19 have decreased in all LEAs in Cork, when compared with last week when data was reported for the period from October 13 and October 26.

According to the figures, the Cork City North West LEA has the highest 14-day Covid-19 incidence per 100,000 people at 358.3.

The figure is higher than the 14-day national Covid-19 incidence of 228.0 but lower than the 14-day incidence of 542.2 reported for the LEA in the last period.

In terms of case numbers, 144 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the area in the 14-days up to November 2.

In last week’s report, which included 14-day data up to October 26, a total of 218 cases had been reported in the same area.

Cork City South West LEA, Cork City South Central LEA, Cork City North East LEA and Cork City South East LEA also reported a 14-day incidence rate which was higher than 228.0 per 100,000 people.

Cork City South Central LEA reported an incidence rate of 346.5 while the number of cases reported in the two weeks up to November 2 reduced from 242 last period to 134.

Cork City South West LEA reported the next highest 14-day incidence rate of 312.4 and 147 cases while Cork City North East LEA reported an incidence rate of 303.5 and 128 cases.

Cork City South East LEA reported a 14-day incidence rate of 299.2 and a total of 128 new cases.

Carrigaline LEA, Bandon - Kinsale LEA, Skibbereen-west Cork LEA, Bantry-west Cork LEA, Macroom LEA, Kanturk LEA and Mallow LEA and Cobh LEA all reported a Covid-19 incidence per 100,000 of more than 100, although still lower than the national rate.

Out of those eight LEA’s, Carrigaline LEA had the highest 14-day incidence rate of 244.7.

A total of 86 cases were reported in the area compared to 120 cases in the last period.

The next highest 14-day incidence rate of 233.2 was reported in Mallow LEA with a decrease in cases from 82 last period to 68.

Kanturk LEA reported a 14-day incidence rate of 212.6, followed by Skibbereen-west Cork LEA which had an incidence rate of 198.1.

Kanturk saw its 53 new cases in the space of two weeks decrease from 60 the previous period with Skibbereen-west Cork also saw a decrease in cases from 71 last period to 60 in recent weeks.

Macroom LEA reported a 14-day incidence rate of 192.7 and Bantry-west Cork LEA reported a 14-day incidence rate of 129.3.

A decrease in cases from 91 to 71 was reported in Macroom and similarly, in Bantry-west Cork, a significant decrease from 42 cases the last period to 29 cases was reported in the area.

Bandon - Kinsale LEA reported the smallest 14-day incidence rate out of the eight LEA’s with an incidence rate of 123.4 and a total of 46 cases, down from the 60 cases reported in previous weeks.

Amongst the parts of Cork with the lowest incidence of Covid-19 cases are Fermoy LEA with 14-day incidence rate of 96.1 and 35, down from 67 cases the last period, and Midleton LEA with an incidence rate of 99 and 45 cases, down from 60 cases in previous weeks.