Public invited to have their say on road improvement scheme for Cork suburb

The public are invited to give feedback on a road improvement scheme for a densely populated suburb on the southside of the city.

The Lehenaghmore Road Improvement Scheme has today gone to public consultation, which includes plans to develop footpaths along the L2455.

The lack of pedestrian infrastructure in the area, including footpaths and streetlights, has been raised at local and national level for more than a decade.

Residents and local politicians had first urged Cork County Council to take action and, following the boundary extension, raised the issue with City Hall.

As well as creating footpaths on the L2455, the scheme also proposes to create a new 2m wide on-road segregated cycle lane on the outbound/eastern side of the road.

The scheme also includes plans to develop pedestrian infrastructure in the Lehenaghmore environs, including a 3m wide footpath to be provided on the outbound/eastern side of Pouladuff Road over the N40 linking the Tramore Road roundabout to the Cork Builders Providers roundabout.

There are also plans for a new pedestrian and cycle bridge on the outbound/eastern side of the old Bandon Railway Bridge and a new 2m wide footpath on the outbound/eastern side of L2454 Togher Road from Lehenaghmore Park Sports Ground through Barrett's junction, to connect to the existing footpaths on Togher Road.

A new 1.8m wide footpath will be provided on the inbound/western side of Togher Road in the area fronting the existing housing development.

The scheme also details plans for new low energy LED public lighting and new bus shelters and bays as well as controlled and uncontrolled crossing facilities.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, who has raised the issue in the Dáil recently, welcomed the publication of the Part 8 proposals as "an important first step"

"The community in Lehenaghmore and Lehenaghbeg have suffered for far too long without connectivity.

"It is appalling that residents in this area who are only a short distance from shops and amenities, cannot walk there because there are no footpaths or safe pedestrian access. It is a scandal.

"This issue has been dragging on for years and years, for far too long and we have had many false dawns.

"This is far from the end of the process - a project will need funding which will be its own battle and campaign.

"And indeed, the design is detailed and will have to be examined very carefully, it may have good aspects and flaws, so the planning element will be vitally important.

"However, it is undoubtedly progress after many years of campaign by residents, and I am very very glad to see it.

"I know many public reps have also worked hard on this as well, I know councillors from all parties and none have campaigned on this.

"It is important now that residents have their say, and I would encourage them to make submissions," he said.

The closing date for all submissions is on or before 5pm on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

For more information or to make a submission visit consult.corkcity.ie

Submissions can also be made in writing to: 'Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Cork'.

The submission should be marked 'Lehenaghmore Road Improvement Scheme'.