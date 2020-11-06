Stealing €4.50 worth of items could land Cork woman a three-month jail sentence, judge warns

STEALING only €4.50 worth of property has put a young woman at risk of a three-month prison sentence.

Pamela Roche of Hillsboro Place, Old Blackrock Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to stealing the item at Michael Guiney’s on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on September 21.

The 31-year-old was given a five-month suspended jail sentence by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

However, that may not be the end of the matter.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that at the time of the theft the young woman had a three-month suspended jail term hanging over her from Limerick District Court for an earlier theft.

That sentence was suspended on condition that she would keep the peace and commit no offences for two years.

The theft at Michael Guiney’s triggers that case which will now be re-entered in Limerick to see if the judge there will left the suspension on the three months.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said the young woman had been out of trouble and doing much better in recent times but had work to do.