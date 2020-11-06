Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 07:20

Stealing €4.50 worth of items could land Cork woman a three-month jail sentence, judge warns

Stealing €4.50 worth of items could land Cork woman a three-month jail sentence, judge warns

The 31-year-old was given a five-month suspended jail sentence by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

STEALING only €4.50 worth of property has put a young woman at risk of a three-month prison sentence.

Pamela Roche of Hillsboro Place, Old Blackrock Road, Cork, pleaded guilty to stealing the item at Michael Guiney’s on Oliver Plunkett Street, Cork, on September 21.

The 31-year-old was given a five-month suspended jail sentence by Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court.

However, that may not be the end of the matter.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said that at the time of the theft the young woman had a three-month suspended jail term hanging over her from Limerick District Court for an earlier theft. 

That sentence was suspended on condition that she would keep the peace and commit no offences for two years.

The theft at Michael Guiney’s triggers that case which will now be re-entered in Limerick to see if the judge there will left the suspension on the three months.

Shane Collins-Daly, solicitor, said the young woman had been out of trouble and doing much better in recent times but had work to do.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
#courtscork courtcourts
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest