Cork GAA club praised for their 'monumental efforts' after raising almost €94k for charity

A Dublin based children's cancer charity has praised the "monumental efforts" of a Cork GAA club who raised €93,740 for the charity.

Over the summer, Aghabullogue GAA & Camogie Club launched the 'Barrathon' fundraiser, an initiative to raise much-needed funds for Aoibheann's Pink Tie, a charity which provides vital support to children suffering from cancer in Ireland and their families.

The charity has been a huge support to Aghabullogue GAA member Niall Buckley and his wife Mairéad after one of their sons, Barra, was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer.

Earlier this week, Aoibheann's Pink Tie took to social media to thank Aghabullogue GAA and everyone else who participated in or donated to the fundraiser.

A cheque for €93,740 given to Aoibheann's Pink Tie, a charity which provides vital support to children suffering from cancer in Ireland and their families. The money was raised through the fundraising efforts of Aghabullogue GAA & Camogie Club. Picture credit: Aoibheann's Pink Tie Facebook Page

"There is something magical about the human spirit and sometimes in great adversity the greatest deeds are done and adversity inspires monumental efforts," the charity said.

Those efforts, the charity continued, should be "the absolute pride of not only Cork but Ireland and indeed the world".

"Our promise is to honour the community, the people and everyone involved and do everything we can to help as many families as possible that are fighting childhood cancer.

"The spirit of Aghabullogue will wrap its tender arms far and wide across this country and will help so many," the statement continued.

The Barrathon event, which took place in June, saw players from Aghabullogue GAA & Camogie Club join forces with Newcestown Camogie Club to take part in the marathon relay-style event which saw a select group running around Coachford, Rylane and Aghabullogue.

The fundraiser received support from a number of high profile individuals such as Kerry footballer, Colm Cooper, professional rower, Sanita Pušpure, and RTÉ sports commentator, Marty Morrissey.