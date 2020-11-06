'Changeable weather' in store for Cork this weekend

Cork has been fortunate this week in getting some winter sun and dry conditions, but it looks like we're in for a weekend of unsettled conditions.

Whilst the rest of today is set to remain mostly dry, the weather is expected to break later tonight or tomorrow, Met Éireann has forecast.

Saturday is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, which could turn heavier in places as the day progresses.

Maximum temperatures will range between 11 and 13 degrees.

The national forecaster has said " changeable weather" is also in store for Sunday and into next week.

Sunday will be showery but Met Éireann has said "dry intervals will develop in most areas during the day".

Maximum temperatures will range from 11 to 14 or 15 degrees, in light to moderate southeasterly breezes.

Current indications show that next week will bring quite a bit of rain, with the risk of "heavy falls at times".

Met Éireann's recently published weather report for October stated that the majority of monthly rainfall totals were above their Long-Term Average (LTA).

Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 80% (monthly rainfall total of 101.7 mm) at Sherkin Island in Cork to 158% (monthly rainfall total of 212.8 mm) at Markree in Sligo - its wettest October since 1998.

Last month, all mean air temperatures across the country were also below their LTA.

Mean temperatures ranged from 8.6 °C (0.3 °C below its LTA) at Knock Airport in Mayo to 11.7 °C (0.4 °C below its LTA) at Sherkin.

Last month Storm Aiden also brought very strong winds.

Four stations in Cork, including Cork Airport, Roches Point, Sherkin Island and Moore Park, had their highest mean wind in October for over 10 years.