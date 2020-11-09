Cork premises shut down after live rodent spotted; rodent droppings seen in second Cork premises

The presence of a live rodent was one of the reasons given by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) for shutting down a Cork premises in the last month.

The issues seen at TFS Wholesale, based in Bantry, were “likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health” according to the closure order issued on October 12.

The report cited the “presence of a live rodent plus evidence of extensive rodent droppings and activity” at the premises.

There were gaps identified between roller shutter doors and the wall at ground level and the top of the concrete wall and metal roof support beams which could make it easier for rodents and insects to access the premises.

The FSAI officer also noted that there was no evidence of pest control procedures at the premises.

“One live rat was observed running across the rear wall of the ground floor by an officer from An Garda Siochána. Extensive rat droppings were found under the sink unit in the kitchenette.

“Rodent droppings were found in a cardboard box used to store lollipops. Some lollipops were found to have gnaw marks on the product & the packaging was shredded (consistent with rodent attack).

“Chewed plastic wrapping material was also observed in this box,” the report stated.

That premises has not been permitted to reopen.

The second Cork business forced to close temporarily was Speedos on Tuckey in Cork city. They were only closed for 24 hours from October 6 when the order was issued, to October 7, when the order was lifted.

That closure order was served due to the presence of rodent droppings on the floor in the dry goods area upstairs and raw meats preparation area.

The FSAI officer found the risk of contamination to be “a grave and immediate danger to public health”.

Five closure orders were served on businesses in Ireland in October, with two of those in Cork.