Priest thanks people for ‘outpouring of support’ over Kanturk deaths

THE priest who led the funerals of Tadg, Mark, and Diarmuid O’Sullivan in Kanturk has thanked people for their support for the family and local clergy following the apparent murder-suicide.

“Just over a week ago, news broke of a tragic event taking place locally in the tranquil rural area of Castlemagner,” read a statement on the Facebook page of Kanturk and Lismire parish.

“A community bonded in friendships and farming, was left shocked and grieving the loss of three lives.

“Feeling wounded and numb and surrounded by media attention, we quickly realized the universality of the Church, as messages of love and support poured in from far and wide.

"On behalf of our community and our parishes, Fr Toby [Bluitt] would like to express his gratitude to the faith community far and wide, for the outpouring of support that the O’Sullivan family, Fr John [Magner], and himself have experienced during the past week.

"Knowing that we were not alone, has helped us to bear our sadness and our grief. Your thoughtfulness has touched us deeply.”

Gardaí believe Mark was shot by his father and brother on Monday, October 26. The indications are that Tadg and Diarmuid shot themselves a short time later in a nearby field, close to a ringfort.

Tadg and Diarmuid were buried in Castlemagner on Friday, while a separate funeral was held in Kanturk on Saturday for Mark. Bereaved wife and mother Anne O’Sullivan attended both funerals, which were led by Fr Toby Bluitt.