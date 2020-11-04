Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 11:02

Priest thanks people for ‘outpouring of support’ over Kanturk deaths

Priest thanks people for ‘outpouring of support’ over Kanturk deaths

The scene at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk Co Cork as the hearse with the coffin of Mark O Sullivan leaves the Church after the funeral. Photograph: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Ann Murphy

THE priest who led the funerals of Tadg, Mark, and Diarmuid O’Sullivan in Kanturk has thanked people for their support for the family and local clergy following the apparent murder-suicide.

“Just over a week ago, news broke of a tragic event taking place locally in the tranquil rural area of Castlemagner,” read a statement on the Facebook page of Kanturk and Lismire parish.

“A community bonded in friendships and farming, was left shocked and grieving the loss of three lives.

“Feeling wounded and numb and surrounded by media attention, we quickly realized the universality of the Church, as messages of love and support poured in from far and wide. 

"On behalf of our community and our parishes, Fr Toby [Bluitt] would like to express his gratitude to the faith community far and wide, for the outpouring of support that the O’Sullivan family, Fr John [Magner], and himself have experienced during the past week. 

"Knowing that we were not alone, has helped us to bear our sadness and our grief. Your thoughtfulness has touched us deeply.”

Gardaí believe Mark was shot by his father and brother on Monday, October 26. The indications are that Tadg and Diarmuid shot themselves a short time later in a nearby field, close to a ringfort.

Tadg and Diarmuid were buried in Castlemagner on Friday, while a separate funeral was held in Kanturk on Saturday for Mark. Bereaved wife and mother Anne O’Sullivan attended both funerals, which were led by Fr Toby Bluitt.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
north cork
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest