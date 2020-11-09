Covid-19 latest: One further death and 270 new cases reported, including 12 cases in Cork

A further 270 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team this evening, including 12 cases in Cork.

One more death related to the virus has also been reported.

Of the cases notified today, 69% were in people under the age of 45. The median age was 34 years.

In Dublin there were 103 cases, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, nine in Kerry, nine in Kilkenny, with the remaining 83 cases spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm on Monday there were 291 Covid-19 patients in hospitals including 39 people with the virus in intensive care units.

In Cork, 16 people with Covid-19 were yesterday receiving care at Cork University Hospital (CUH) and at the Mercy University Hospital.

Three people with confirmed Covid-19 are being treated at the intensive care unit (ICU) at CUH.