'I just want to inspire people with my music and my story': Cork singer releases new single

Cork singer David Punch has released his debut single as part of his mission to inspire young people and to let them know that it is ok to be different.

David Punch’s new single, ‘Different’ is inspired by his own experiences growing up with Asperger's Syndrome.

“The song is about what happened when I was younger. I was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome when I was younger so when I was in school, I got bullied a lot and I always felt like I was different.

“I want to tell people about my story and I want to inspire people who have been in the same position as me- people with disabilities - or other people as well, who are in the same position as me."

Last year, the 25-year-old wrote and performed his own song, ‘No Limits in Your Eyes’ in a bid to raise funds for his cousin, Jack O’Driscoll who was left paralysed from after an accident during Storm Emma in 2018.

David with his cousin Jack O'Driscoll, who was injured during Storm Emma.

During the lockdown period in March, David wrote on a second song, ‘In This Together’ but it was not until the summer of this year, that he began work on his debut single.

The Cork singer wrote the new single the help of a music producer in Galway and despite having two songs prior, ‘Different’ is David’s official launch into the music industry.

“This is my third song, but this is my first official one for my music and for my goals for what I want to do with my music,” he said.

“It really means so much to me and I’m delighted. It comes from the heart.”

David recently graduated from Music, Management and Sound at Coláiste Stiofáin Naofa.

“I just want to inspire people with my music and my story especially with having Asperger's and being bullied and here I am. Here I am three years later, following my dreams and not giving up them.

“I hope to help people in the same boat as me. We’re all the same and we’re all in this together.”

‘Different’ is available now on all music streaming platforms.