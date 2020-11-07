Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 11:23

Cork court: Jail for man who threatened shop staff member with a knife

The defendant was armed with a knife and threatened the student who was working there before making off with €1,000 in cash.

Liam Heylin

€1,000 in cash was robbed in a Clonakilty garage by a raider who threatened a member of staff with a knife.

Aaron O’Sullivan, 21, of Longbridge, Dunmanway, County Cork, admitted the robbery at Scally’s Applegreen in Clonakilty, County Cork.

Detective Garda Daniel Lordan said Aaron O’Sullivan arrived there just after 6pm on August 19 and went to the petrol kiosk where one young man was working alone.

He was identified on CCTV.

Emmet Boyle, defence barrister, said the young man owed a drug debt.

Det. Garda Lordan said that prior to this crime O’Sullivan had six or seven minor convictions but that this robbery in August last was a major escalation.

Mr Boyle said the accused had not applied for bail since the time of his arrest in August.

“He was under significant pressured in respect of a drug debt. That is not a fanciful proposition. He has previously been assaulted badly. He has significant addiction difficulties,” Mr Boyle said.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed an 18-month jail term backdated to August 19 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The judge said the production of the knife was an aggravating factor in the case.

cork courtcork gardawest cork
