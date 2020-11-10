Large apartment development in the works on northside of Cork city

PLANS are afoot for another potential strategic housing development on Cork’s northside.

A strategic housing development (SHD) pre-application consultation is ongoing between Bellmount Developments Limited and An Bord Pleanála.

The proposal would see 161 build-to-rent apartments constructed at a site on Redforge Road in Blackpool.

The pre-application consultation is a required step for those who wish to apply for planning permission for a SHD with the board.

Discussions between the developers and the board often result in some changes to the original plans, and updated plans can then be submitted under the fast-track SHD scheme.

Local councillor John Sheehan said the plans are in their infancy yet, adding that councillors had not yet been briefed on any potential proposals for this particular site.

However, Mr Sheehan highlighted the numerous other developments proposed and ongoing in the area, and questioned whether infrastructure was adequate to deal with them all.

“I’d just be a little bit concerned if these (new proposals) are all build-to-rent,” he began.

“In terms of all the other developments that are happening, they are great for the area, but if you add them all up there are a huge number of developments happening.

“I’d be concerned about the capacity of the infrastructure in terms of roads, parking and services to be able to cope with all of those developments that are happening at the same time,” he added.

An Bord Pleanála will rule on whether the development can move forward to formal SHD submission stage by January 8, 2021.