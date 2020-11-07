Covid-19 latest: CMO says commitment to public health advice is 'to be commended' as case numbers continue to fall

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified 335 confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, 25 of them in Cork.

There have also been 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, has praised the efforts of the public to follow health advice and highlighted the importance of using face coverings correctly.

“The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic is to be commended," he said. "This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks.

"I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have COVID-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”

Of the cases notified today -

- 155 are men / 177 are women

- 64% are under 45 years of age

- The median age is 37 years old

- 72 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 284 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU.

Ther have been 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.