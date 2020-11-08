Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 14:05

Garda raid reveals grow house in attic of West Cork home with €27k worth of suspected cannabis

Garda raid reveals grow house in attic of West Cork home with €27k worth of suspected cannabis

Gardaí have seized over €27,000 of suspected drugs following a search in West Cork on November 6, 2020.

GARDAÍ have seized over €27,000 of suspected drugs following a search in West Cork.

Just after 6pm on Friday Gardaí from the West Cork Divisional Drugs, assisted by the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house just outside of Dunmanway Town. 

During the course of the search, Garda Dog "Rex” indicated to his handler that there was something in the attic that warranted further inspection.

Gardaí have seized over €27,000 of suspected drugs following a search in West Cork on November 6, 2020.
Gardaí have seized over €27,000 of suspected drugs following a search in West Cork on November 6, 2020.

As a result, Gardaí found a grow house in the attic which contained €16,800 of suspected cannabis plants at various stages of growth, €10,500 of suspected cannabis herb and €175 of suspected ecstasy. Gardaí also seized fans, lights and a ventilation system. All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.

In last 10 days the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit have discovered three grow houses in various parts of the West Cork Division with suspected drugs worth an estimated €70,000 being seized.

More in this section

Gavel, scales of justice and law books Intruder threatened man he would stab him in the neck if cash wasn't handed over
Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced Inaugural President of Munster Technological University announced
drug abusecork garda
Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

Heavy traffic on Cork roads following collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest