Five year jail term for man caught with €19,000 stash of drugs 

Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 19:00

A five-year jail term was imposed on a Polish national caught with a €19,000 stash of four different kinds of drugs in the Mallow area.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin imposed the sentence today at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on Lukasz Markiewicz.

Detective Garda Denis Howard said the accused was caught with the drugs at his home at Dromore, Dromahane, Mallow, County Cork, on December 14 2018.

Gardaí obtained a warrant to search the house on that date.

They found €15,000 worth of cannabis herb, €2,900 worth of cocaine, €1,200 of amphetamine (speed) and €100 worth of cannabis resin.

During the course of the search gardaí found vacuum-packing equipment, weighing scales and tick-lists of customers.

The 36-year-old attended at Mallow garda station and he took responsibility for the drugs but he did not admit responsibility for sale or supply. Det. Garda Howard said that denial of drug-dealing was despite evidence to the contrary.

The defendant claimed he was holding drugs for another person.

He had a previous UK conviction from April 7 2015 at Canterbury magistrate’s court for importing a kilo of cannabis from Ireland to the UK.

Defence senior counsel Tom Creed said the defendant’s employer spoke highly of him and that Lukasz Markiewicz was holding the drug for someone else.

Mr Creed said that there was no large amount of money found at the property or any trappings of wealth.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said he could depart from the mandatory minimum jail term of ten years. However, he said that there were aggravating factors, principally the fact that there was such a variety of drugs being dealt by the accused.

The judge said there was no evidence of the accused being a drug addict resorting to dealing in order to pay for his own habit.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said, “I cannot ignore the similar offence he committed in Canterbury five years ago.” Markiewicz was jailed for five years without any period being suspended.

