Sat, 07 Nov, 2020 - 08:00

Move to Level 3 for Christmas period would 'keep virus under control', says Cork GP

Stock image of doctor.

Breda Graham

A Cork GP has said that a move to Level 3 restrictions ahead of the Christmas period would give people “some light at the end of the tunnel” at what can be a “very emotional and a very lonely time”.

Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery, who has referred five people for testing in the last week, said that Level 5 restrictions appear to be working but that it is important for people not to become complacent.

It comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed earlier this week that Level 5 restrictions will remain in place for six weeks as scheduled despite case numbers dropping.

Speaking during a meeting of the Oireachtas health committee this week, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly also said that the Government hopes to apply the “minimum additional restrictions” required to keep Covid-19 down after Level 5 measures are lifted.

He said, however, that this move could only happen if everyone follows the basics of infection control.

Dr. John Sheehan. Picture Dan Linehan
Dr Sheehan said that the move to Level 3 restrictions would “probably be the hope for people”.

“Christmas is a very emotional and a very lonely time so it is important that people would get a chance to see their families, particularly when they haven’t seen them for a long period of time.

“There is a danger that when people follow restrictions and follow all the guidelines, that they also need to see some light at the end of the tunnel, otherwise there's a danger of the restrictions starting to break down,” he said.

He said that with the case numbers dropping, a move to Level 3 “would be enough to keep the virus under control” if people continue to adhere to the relevant restrictions.

