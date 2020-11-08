36 new cases of Covid-19 in Cork; 542 nationwide and two deaths

The Department of Health has confirmed a further two Covid-19 related deaths and 542 additional cases in the Republic of Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,947 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland along with a total of 65,394 confirmed cases.

Of the cases confirmed today:

277 are men / 264 are women 64% are under 45 years of age The median age is 35 years old 181 cases are in Dublin, 59 in Donegal, 50 in Limerick, 36 in Cork, 25 in Kildare, and the remaining 191 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 283 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, of which 39 are in ICU. 13 additional Covid-19 patients have been confirmed in Irish hospitals in the last 24 hours.