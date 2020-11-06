Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 18:11

Covid-19 latest: 499 new cases and eight further deaths confirmed

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health at a Covid -19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Picture Stephen Collins /Collins Photos Dublin

Breda Graham

There have been 499 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health this evening.

There has now been a total of 64,538 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department has also reported a further eight Covid-related deaths, bringing the total death toll since the outbreak began to 1,940.

As of 2pm today, there were 292 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 37 are in ICU.

There has been a total of 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Of the cases notified today, 244 are men and 249 are women. 68% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

There were 72 cases recorded in Cork. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population from October 23 to November 5 is 240.9 and the total number of new cases over the last 14 days from October 23 to November 5, is 1.308.

There were 175 cases in Dublin, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

