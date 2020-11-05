591 new cases of Covid-19; 50 in Cork

THREE further deaths of people with Covid-19 and 591 new cases of the virus have been reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There has been a total of 1,933 Covid-19 related deaths and 64,046 cases in Ireland.

Of the latest cases of the virus, 120 were in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick and the remaining 256 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm, 302 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of which 38 were in intensive care units.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan commended Ireland's performance.

"A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14-day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing," he said.

"Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however now is not the time to be complacent.

"We must keep driving down this disease - we must keep going.

"The 19 to 24 year old age group has achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in two weeks.

"They have also halved their contacts in the past five weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them."

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Nphet Irish epidemiological modelling advisory group, estimated the reproductive rate of the virus at between 0.7-0.9.