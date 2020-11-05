Fermoy lightens up the dark level 5 lockdown

A COMMUNITY in Fermoy are getting creative with their very own initiative to light up the dark winter evenings and to spread some joy during difficult times.

Graham Clifford of ArdKeen Lower in Fermoy came up with the idea to light up his street when Level 5 restrictions met darker evenings.

His idea was further cemented by recent stormy weather.

After sharing his idea with neighbours, the whole community soon got on board.

Friends and neighbours decked out the street with everything from fairy lights, to jam jars.

“What I realised quite quickly, which wasn’t the initial intention, was that by setting up a WhatsApp group for all the neighbours to talk about how we were going to do this, it was a lovely way for everyone sharing this unusual time,” Mr Clifford said.

“I might be outside the front putting out the lights and then a few doors up, someone else might be doing it and you can chat from a distance and even though we are all doing our own house, it’s very much a communal effort,” he added.

The innovative response to the darker evenings as people patiently wait for Christmas cheer has brought a sense of excitement and joy to both those living in the area and those passing by.

“You see people stopping and smiling and you see cars slowing down and it’s not like some winter wonderland, it’s just little bits and in the darkness of this November in particular, it’s just that little pocket of light that triggers something in somebody and brings on a smile,” Graham explained.

Now, residents of ArdKeen Lower are hoping that other neighbourhoods across Cork will start their very own effort to light up their area this winter.

“It doesn’t need to be flash.

“It can be something as simple as someone putting a light in a jar outside their house but it’s symbolic of unity and light will always defeat darkness and it’s our little way of trying to do that on our street, and hopefully other streets do the same,” Mr Clifford concluded.