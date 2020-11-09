Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 16:21

Gardaí issue renewed appeal to help locate missing Cork teen

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Kayla Ryan, 15 years, who is missing from Cork City since October 27.

Amy Nolan

Gardaí have this afternoon issued a renewed appeal for help in locating a teenager missing from Cork city.

Kayla Ryan, 15, has been missing from Cork city since October 27.

When last seen Kayla was wearing grey leggings, a black hoodie, black puff jacket and black Nike Air Max trainers.

She is described as being 5'2", with long brown hair and of slight build. 

Gardaí have stated that they believe Kayla may be in the Mallow area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Anglesea Street on 021 452 2000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

