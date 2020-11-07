11 retailers facing prosecution for breaching Covid-19 guidelines 

Eleven retail outlets nationwide are facing prosecution for allegedly breaching public health restrictions, Gardai have said.

Files are to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for 11 incidents up to October 31 where premises have "continued with suspected breaches of regulations".

The vast majority of retailers are acting according to the guidelines, or have complied when instructed to do so, Gardai said.

There have been 13 incidents resulting in files being sent to the DPP where individuals broke the five kilometre local travel restrictions.

In terms of international travel, there were five incidents where people failed to provide contact tracing details on arrival in Ireland.

Since October 22, there has been one incident where the non-wearing of face masks has resulted in a file being sent to the DPP, bringing the total to eight since the regulation was introduced.

Gardai are continuing to operate checkpoints nationwide, with 132 in place on major roads and around 1,000 on secondary and minor roads each day.

According to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) data, average traffic volumes for private cars is currently down approximately 50% from pre-Covid levels.

Speaking on Saturday, Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey said: "It is very welcome to see such continuing high levels of compliance with the Level 5 public health guidelines.

"We want to thank the public for this. We know it is not easy, but it is vital that we all work together to maintain this in the weeks ahead, to further reduce the spread of Covid-19.

"Compliance among retail premises also remains very high; this is appreciated.

"However, there are still some retailers who are potentially in breach of the regulations. We will continue to focus our attention on those retailers.

"I would like to remind the public that Gardai around the country are here to help at this difficult time, particularly those who are vulnerable or feel isolated.

"If you know of someone who, for instance, needs their shopping done, their pension collected or checked on, please contact your local Garda station. We are here to help."