Gardaí appeal for Cork motorists to be winter-ready

GARDAÍ are appealing for motorists throughout Cork to be winter-ready.

As part of the Inter-Agency Emergency Management Team for Cork, Gardaí are reminding all motorists to be mindful of all other road users and to make sure your vehicle is winter ready before heading out on the roads.

Inspector James Hallahan of the Roads Policing Unit in Cork, has issued a reminder to the general public to ensure their vehicles meet all requirements. "All motorists must follow a few simple tips to make sure they are winter-ready.

"Check your tyres, lights and indicators all year round. Check your tyre pressure, tread depth and their condition. It is extremely dangerous to drive on defective tyres. Before setting off on a journey, be sure to check Met Éireann and your local auditory website for weather updates.”

Inspector Hallahan also recommended people should ensure their vehicle has a plentiful supply of emergency measures should any situation arise.

“All motorists should put a hi-vis jacket, shovel, boots or wellingtons, extra clothing or a blanket in the boot of the car, in case you do get stuck or have to abandon the car.

"Motorcyclists and cyclists should consider their safety before heading out in icy or snow conditions. Controlling two-wheeled vehicles in snow or icy conditions is extremely difficult and there is an increased danger of a collision with a vehicle that is out of control. Consider taking alternative transport or walking,” said Mr Hallahan.

The Inspector also reminded motorists to slow down and be extra cautious in hazardous conditions.

"Avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering as these can induce a skid. It takes longer to stop a vehicle in snow or on icy roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front."