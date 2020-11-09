Six files sent to DPP over retail-related breaches of Covid regulations in Cork

Six files have been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in relation to Cork retailers that have not complied with the Covid regulations in relation to the ban on selling non-essential items, and more files are currently being prepared.

Speaking at a meeting of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee on Monday, Cork City’s Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said the majority of retailers are complying with the legislation.

“The inspection of retail outlets and that, where you have non-essential items or products for sale, most of them came into compliance straight away."

He also said there had been some engagement with some retailers.

"Some of them didn’t realise or perhaps taking a certain gung ho approach but when we engaged with them they took those items away from sale and came into compliance quickly.”

However, Chief Supt McPolin did say there was a minority that refused to listen.

“There have been a number of premises in Cork that have not come into compliance despite repeated visits and inspections. At this moment in time we have six files gone to the DPP regarding breaches of the Covid regulations in relation to retail and there are a number [of] more files being prepared into those type of violations also but they would be for the most part, the minority, the majority came into compliance.”

As well as these proceedings, there were 87 cases of breaches in relation to a licenced premises, a pub, bar or restaurant, that were not implementing social distancing or where drink was being consumed with no evidence of a meal, during the phase 3 period- these included 51 in the city, 20 in North Cork and 16 in West Cork

In relation to crime incidents, there were 282 crime incidents in relation to Covid: 103 in the city, 118 in Cork North and 61 in West Cork, for example where people may have breached the 5km rule or members of the force have been coughed at or sneezed at.

During the pandemic, checkpoints and patrols have been ramped up with 1,196 patrols in the city and 384 checkpoints. There have been 1,317 patrols and 747 checkpoints in North Cork and 1,686 patrols and 791 checkpoints in West Cork.

This data is for January to October of this year.