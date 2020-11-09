Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 22:46

Localised flooding expected as rain warning issued for Cork 

Localised flooding expected as rain warning issued for Cork 

Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Cork as well as Kerry, Galway and Mayo.

Met Éireann has issued a rainfall warning for Cork as well as Kerry, Galway and Mayo.

Between 25 to 40mm of rain is expected in the four counties between 6pm on Tuesday night and 12 noon on Wednesday.

Met Éireann is also warning that localised flooding is expected.

Last month's climate report from the meteorological service showed the majority of monthly rainfall totals for October were above their Long-Term Average (LTA). 

Percentage of monthly rainfall values ranged from 80% (monthly rainfall total of 101.7 mm) at Sherkin Island, Co Cork to 158% (monthly rainfall total of 212.8 mm) at Markree, Co Sligo (its wettest October since 1998). 

The number of rain days ranged from 21 days at Dublin Airport to 28 days at a few stations. 

The number of wet days ranged from 15 days at Dublin Airport to 25 days at both Newport, Co Mayo and Markree, Co Sligo.

The number of very wet days ranged from 1 day at Roche’s Point, Co Cork to 8 days at both Newport, Co Mayo and Valentia Observatory, Co Kerry.

More in this section

Scales of justice and Gavel on wooden table and Lawyer or Judge working with agreement in Courtroom, Justice and Law concept Suspended jail term for man who 'created havoc' at Cork hotel
Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released Fifth man arrested in connection with death of Cork man in Killarney released
'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

'Compromise needed' on Brexit trade deal according to Taoiseach 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever Delicious desserts to make your Christmas sweeter than ever
Child's hands and a beautiful gift box, Looking for great gift ideas for your loved ones? Click here to flick through the EchoLive Gift Guide
Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork Holly Bough 2020: Celebrating legends and traditions of Cork

Latest