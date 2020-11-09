Avid cyclist and founder of Tour de Munster named November’s Cork Person of the Month

The founder of Tour de Munster, Paul Sheridan, has been named as November’s Cork Person of the Month.

The avid cyclist’s work to raise funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) has helped the lives of countless Cork families down through the years, with this year marking the 20th anniversary since he started the cycling event.

The event sees cyclists travel a total distance of 600km across Munster’s six counties over four days. They raise much needed funds for the Munster branches of DSI as well as other smaller beneficiaries.

Since 2010, the Tour de Munster has raised €2.8 million for the Munster DSI branches.

Each year, Mr Sheridan works tirelessly to organise the event, putting in hours of training to lead a group of cyclists made up of both keen fans of the sport, as well as amateur enthusiasts who are committed to fundraising for the cause.

Like many other organisations, the Munster branches of DSI were negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and many fundraising events were cancelled, making this year’s event even more important.

Mr Sheridan said that the fundraising for children in need is “more important than it has been since the first charity cycle back in 2001”.

“It’s evident how extremely difficult Covid-19 has been for those with Down Syndrome, and for the six branches of DSI across Munster,” he said. "We want to do as much as possible to raise funds and awareness, so I would encourage anyone who would like to get involved next year to take part

Awards Organiser Manus O’Callaghan said that it is people like Mr Sheridan who give Cork its good name.

“His selflessness and dedication to help the Munster branches of DSI, and children in need, is truly admirable,” he said.

Mr Sheridan’s name will now go forward for possible selection as Cork Person of the Year.