Five-year Whiddy Island Ferry contract agreed

The contract, which came into effect from November 1, will run for five years. Picture: Andy Gibson

THE Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced that her department has agreed a contract for the provision of a ferry service to Whiddy Island, with Whiddy Island Ferry Services. The contract, which came into effect from November 1, will run for five years. The value of the contract is €375,000 over the five-year term.

“I am delighted we have secured a long-term ferry solution for the Whiddy community. I congratulate the providers, Whiddy Island Ferry Services. I wish the residents and those who visit the island many safe journeys,” Minister Humphreys said.

