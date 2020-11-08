Disturbance in Mahon resulted in previous suspension of a sentence being revoked 

The actions of a man during a disturbance in Mahon have resulted in the suspension being revoked on a six-month sentence hanging over him.

That leaves 37-year-old Richard French of Nutley Avenue, Mahon, facing into a six-month jail term.

Judge Olann Kellher revoked the suspension of the sentence that had been imposed on French previously for driving without insurance.

The incident that triggered the activation of the sentence occurred on June 3 at The Orchard, Mahon.

French engaged in threatening behaviour for which he got a two-month jail term to run concurrently with the six months.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said French was extremely intoxicated at the time of the incident in June.

“He told gardaí to f*** off. A family with young children were passing at the time. He lashed out and kicked at Gardaí when he was being arrested,” Sgt. Davis said.

French had 143 previous convictions.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant had a history of depress and associated medical problems.

Judge Kelleher said at Cork District Court, “He attacked gardaí in a public place. I revoke the suspension on the six months.”