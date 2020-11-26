Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 21:36

Motorist caught speeding in Cork had €17k of cocaine stuffed in his underpants, court hears

Liam Heylin

A motorist doing 155 kilometres per hour in his Volkswagen Golf was later found with a €17,000 stash of cocaine in his underpants.

Adeyinka Olamilekad Jarckel who was living in Clondalkin, Dublin, was stopped in Cork at a checkpoint.

Garda Peter O’Loughlin said that what brought the accused to the attention of gardaí was the high speed of his car.

A search of the car was carried out and black bin-liner bag was found. It contained cannabis – three plastic wraps of herb.

It amounted to almost two kilos of cannabis with a street value of over €39,000.

When asked about the cannabis he said a man in a red van put the drugs in his car.

In a further search of the defendant himself there was cocaine in his underwear. This had a street value of €17,000.

He said he was minding this cocaine for a second man.

Garda O’Loughlin testified at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that the accused characterised himself as a delivery driver.

Asked if he agreed with this, Garda O’Loughlin said, “I did not think he was the main man but he was a bit more than the delivery driver.” 

Alice Faswett defence senior counsel said the defendant said he was doing this in order to make a bit of money for Christmas.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said the defendant was describing himself as innocent but he had “cocaine strapped to his underpants.” 

The judge remanded him in custody until February 19.

