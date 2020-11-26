Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 18:12

Covid-19 latest: Three deaths and 335 new cases, including 19 in Cork

Members of the public experiencing symptoms are urged to present for Covid-19 testing. Picture: Getty Image

Breda Graham

The Department of Health has confirmed an additional 335 new cases and a further three Covid-related deaths.

There have been a total of 71,49 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today, 162 are men and 171 are female with 64% under 45 years of age.

The median age is 35 years old.

A total of 19 new cases were confirmed in Cork. The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population from November 12 to November 25 is 82.2.

There have been a total of 446 cases recorded in Cork in the 14-day period from November 12 to November 25.

Dublin had the highest number of cases recorded today with 119.

The remainder of cases were recorded in the following counties: Kilkenny had 29 cases, Limerick had 23, Donegal had 20, Tipperary, like Cork, also had 19 cases and the remaining 106 are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 246 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU.

There were 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The figures come as the National Public Health Emergency Team urges the Government to take a cautious approach to the easing of Level 5 restrictions ahead of a Government announcement on Friday.

