Road improvement works set to take place on Cork's northside

Road improvement works are set to take place at a busy thoroughfare on Cork’s northside in a bid to ease traffic congestion and improve road safety in the area.

The project will take place at Harbour View Road to realign two junctions: the Harbour View Road junction with the Blarney Road and the Harbour View Road junction with the Tadgh Barry Road.

“Both junctions are heavily congested at peak times with inbound delays on the Blarney Road identified as a particular concern,” Cork City Council’s director of operations David Joyce stated in a report to local councillors.

The works will include the redesign of the geometric alignment of the junctions to improve their functionality, the lengthening of the left turning lane from the Blarney Road onto Harbour View Road and the provision of a new right turning lane on Tadhg Barry Road.

The cycle lane across the junction on Harbour View Road and Tadhg Barry Road is also set to be realigned and a new cycle lane will be created on Harbour View Road between the two junctions.

More lanes will also be created on Harbour View Road at Blarney Road Junction.

The council has also stated that new traffic signals with interconnectivity between both junctions will “improve traffic flows”.

Traffic calming measures will also be established at the entrances to Hollymount Estate.

Pedestrian crossing facilities are also set to be upgraded and new road markings and signage will be put in place.

Speaking to The Echo Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent welcomed the planned upgrades.

“Going forward as the regeneration scheme carries on, we will be continuing to work on other improvements to the public realm and also traffic calming measures.

Mr Nugent said he and his party colleague, fellow Cork City North West councillor Kenneth Collins will continue working to get traffic calming measures put in place on the complete length of Harbour View Road.