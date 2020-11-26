Former motorbike shop in Cork city centre set for a new lease of life 

A disused commercial premises in Cork city centre is set for a new lease of life after Cork City Council have given the go-ahead for a "guest accommodation facility" and café to be developed at the site.

LHC Investment Ltd has been granted planning permission to develop a 19 bedroom guest accommodation facility with a total of 43-bed spaces at a site on the corner of Lower Oliver Plunkett St and Connell St.

It was previously used for motorcycle sales and as Cork Community Print Shop.

Permission has also been granted for the development of a café at the site on the ground floor.

However, the decision could still be appealed with An Bord Pleanála.

Twenty conditions are attached to Cork City Council’s approval of the development.

One of the conditions states that, prior to the commencement of the development, the applicant must submit a revised first floor plan for approval by the planning authority as it has been requested that two rooms on this floor would be amalgamated into one.

It has also been specified that works during site clearance and construction must only take place between the hours of 8am-6pm Mondays to Fridays and 8am-4pm on Saturdays.

Activities outside these hours shall require the prior approval of the planning authority.

Another condition states that a total of four bicycle parking spaces must be included.

If there is no appeal against the decision, a grant of permission in accordance with the decision will be issued after the expiration of the period within which an appeal may be made to An Bord Pleanála.