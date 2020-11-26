Cork youth praised for his quick thinking during an emergency

A Cork youth has been praised for his "quick and sensible thinking" after a fire broke out in a shed at his family home in Carrigaline on Monday.

Carrigaline Fire and Rescue took to social media today to commend the young man called Dylan who raised the alarm with his neighbour Cillian, a firefighter in Carrigaline Fire Brigade, after he saw smoke billowing from a shed built for him by his dad.

Dylan's father had only completed works to the shed, which was to serve as an area for Dylan to practice drumming and to relax in, the week prior to the fire.

Carrigaline Fire Brigade attended the scene of a shed/outhouse fire on Monday. Picture credit: Carrigaline Fire and Rescue Facebook Page.

"When he [Dylan] spotted the flames billowing from the outhouse, he used his brain and ran away from the fire to go get help from his neighbour Cillian, who is a firefighter here in Carrigaline Fire Brigade.

"Banging on Cillian's front door until he answered, he then went to assist the family and control the scene until our arrival.

"Fair play to you Dylan for your quick and sensible thinking.

Dylan wearing the t-shirt presented to him by Carrigaline Fire Brigade. Picture credit: Carrigaline Fire and Rescue Facebook Page.

"As a token of his response to the situation a few of us presented him with a custom made Fire Brigade t-shirt, baseball cap and fire brigade stationary etc," Carrigaline Fire and Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Carrigaline Fire Brigade said they believe the fire started when a dryer overheated and took the opportunity in their social media post to remind the public to "clean out the dust from the dryer after every load".

They also urged the public to have a working smoke alarm and carbon monoxide alarm.

"If you see or have a fire at your house please just get out and stay safe and call 112 or 999," they continued.